Suspect identified in double murder of Utah newlyweds

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have identified a suspect Wednesday in the double murder of Utah newlyweds.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Adam Pinkusiewicz.

The bodies of newlyweds Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte were found dead near a popular campsite in Moab on Aug. 18, 2021.

Both Schulte and Turner had been found shot multiple times. Since then, authorities have been working to secure leads on potential suspects.

Officials say the suspect, Pinkusiewicz, was a former employee who worked at a McDonald’s fast-food store with Turner.

Suspects vehicle (Courtesy of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

Suspects vehicle (Courtesy of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

Pinkusiewicz was identified as one of numerous “persons of interest” at the time of the murder.

As authorities continued investigating the case, they discovered the suspect was present in the La Sal Mountains and Moab area at the time of the homicides.

Police say Pinkusiewicz left Utah shortly after the two women were killed and then later died by suicide.

After conducting numerous interviews, authorities say Pinkusiewicz allegedly admitted to other people that he had killed two women in Utah.

No further details have been provided of the alleged conversation as the investigation remains ongoing.

Although Pinkusiewicz was found, officials say the case is not closed and authorities are still processing “critical and newly discovered evidence in this case.” Authorities have also seized Pinkusiewicz’s vehicle at this time, a 2007 model Toyota Yaris hatchback.

Authorities in the Moab area are still asking anyone who may have information about the case to contact authorities at (435) 259-8115.