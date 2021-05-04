Target to offer $5 coupon to those who get vaccinated at participating locations

(NEXSTAR) — Target has begun offering COVID-19 vaccinations to shoppers and staff, all of whom will be eligible to receive a $5 coupon to the store upon vaccination.
Target is partnering with CVS at Target locations for the deal.
Vaccine appointments are available at “nearly all” Target stores, the company said in a press release.
Target is new to the vaccine game, following Costco, Walgreens, CVS, Sam’s Club, and Walmart, who have all been administering COVID-19 vaccines amid the pandemic.
You can register for an appointment at CVS.com.