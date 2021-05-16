Tax Day deadline May 17: Here’s how to file an extension for 2021

FILE- This Feb. 13, 2019, file photo shows multiple forms printed from the Internal Revenue Service web page that are used for 2018 U.S. federal tax returns in Zelienople, Pa. The majority of individual taxpayers in the U.S. are eligible to file their taxes for free, yet many may be unaware or confused by how to do so. Improvements have been made and Free File should be easier to use in 2020. But, with tax season getting into full gear, users should be aware of the details of the service and alternatives. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(WJW) — The Internal Revenue Service extended the deadline to May 17 for individuals to file and pay most federal income taxes and that day is almost here.

The IRS reminded taxpayers via Facebook of the filing deadline.

“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the May 17 deadline can request a filing extension until Oct. 15 by filing Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or using the Free File link on IRS.gov.

Filing Form 4868 gives taxpayers until October 15 to file their 2020 tax return but does not grant an extension of time to pay taxes due, according to the IRS website.

The IRS encourages filing electronically with direct deposit for the quickest way to get refunds. Rettig said it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments entitled to them.