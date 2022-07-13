Teacher shortage looms ahead of 2022-2023 school year

School classroom in blur background without young student; Blurry view of elementary class room no kid or teacher with chairs and tables in campus.

CHIICAGO (NewsNation) — In states from Florida to Mississippi to Texas, school districts across the U.S. are on the brink of staffing shortages as years of difficulties filling vacancies have been exacerbated by the stress of three school years impacted by COVID-19, economic woes and an ongoing inability to retain teachers.

A survey conducted earlier this year by the National Education Association found 55% of educators planned to leave the profession sooner than planned because of the pandemic. Similarly, a report by the National Council of Education Statistics found that 61% of school vacancies are due to the pandemic.

Inflation and the economy have played a part in the shortage as well. A bachelor’s degree — which all 50 states require for a teacher to get certified — runs the average college student about $400 a monthly upon graduating, according to Lending Tree, an online loan marketplace.

Low pay doesn’t help either. The National Education Association reports that the average teacher’s salary is lower today than it was 10 years ago when adjusted for inflation. That, paired with today’s robust job market, has significantly diminished the appeal of the profession.

Then there’s retention: Nearly 50% of teachers quit the profession within their first five years, according to the National Commission on Teaching and America’s Future — an unflattering backdrop juxtaposed against the number of states issuing fewer teaching licenses,

Some states are trying strategies such as raising teacher salaries or seeking more educators from outside formal training programs to address the shortage, as officials in places such as Illinois, Georgia and Kansas are still worried about filling positions in the fall.

Other districts are implementing residency programs, which allow teachers-to-be to learn on the job while getting an education degree from a local university. At least 12 states have some type of residency, although most only work with high schoolers, or only work with those who have degrees from other fields.

As millions of students prepare for school next month, it is yet to be seen how these vacancies will impact teachers, children and parents.