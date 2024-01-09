Tetrisphere? ’80s puzzle game takes over Las Vegas landmark

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A massive game of Tetris has broken out on the exosphere of Las Vegas’ newest skyline feature, Sphere.

The legendary 1980s puzzle game that recently spawned an origin story movie starring Taron Egerton received the Sphere treatment to celebrate the Russian game’s 40th anniversary. The discovery of Tetris for the US, as recounted in the 2023 film, happened at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in the late 80s. The 2024 edition of CES opened Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Tetris has been in the headlines lately as a 13-year-old recently became the first player to officially “beat” the original Nintendo version of the game, which essentially means breaking it, or reaching a “kill screen.”

The massive game of Tetris is just the latest image to grace the newest addition to the Las Vegas skyline. Over the holiday season, the Radio City Rockettes appeared as a virtual kickline on Sphere’s Exosphere. Before that, Sphere welcomed Major League Baseball to Las Vegas after team owners voted unanimously to approve the Athletics franchise move to the entertainment capital of the world. Additionally, Sphere became a focal point in real-time as the Las Vegas Grand Prix took over the Strip in November.

The Radio City Rockettes were announced as the newest addition to the cavalcade of characters and colors appearing on Sphere in Las Vegas over the next month.

No immediate word was available as to if the game of Tetris is playable, but if so — we’ve got next!