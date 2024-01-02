Texts from missing Ohio man’s phone say he’s being held against his will: police

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid investigators are looking for a man who went missing on New Year’s Eve.

According to Euclid police, Michael Robinson, 53, left his Euclid home for a New Year’s Eve party and never came back.

Courtesy of the Euclid Police Department

Investigators say he was driving a black 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck with Ohio license plate KCH9474, which was last seen in East Cleveland.

According to Euclid police, officers called Robinson’s cell phone and an unidentified man said he found the phone in a Sunoco gas station parking lot in East Cleveland. The caller told investigators that the phone had blood on it.

Investigators said the phone number started sending text messages to Robinson’s family, saying he was being held against his will somewhere at the Terrance Tower Apartments in East Cleveland.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Euclid Police Department at 216-731-1234.