WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The so-called “Great Resignation” has seen employees quitting in record numbers as they seek career changes inspired by the pandemic.

The effect is most apparent in places like Kentucky, which had the highest quit rate in the U.S., according to a survey of the labor force taken in August.

4.5% of Kentucky workers left their jobs. Similar numbers above 4% were seen in Georgia and Idaho.

The rest of the country also saw a large number of employees quitting their jobs in the hopes of finding better opportunities.

Generally, there is higher turnover in service industry jobs in more densely packed urban areas.

The high levels of employees quitting in more rural areas shows higher dissatisfaction with current workplace environments.

Employment figures from October matched these concerns, showing that 52,000 more people left their jobs in October than in September.