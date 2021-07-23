The party’s back: Music festivals return despite virus concerns

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — The crowds were already streaming in Friday at the Hard Rock Stadium near Miami where Rolling Loud — billed as the largest hip-hop festival in the world — was underway.

There was a snafu Thursday when a screen collapsed, but the sold-out show goes on. The festival features 130 artists including Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and even a WWE Smackdown event.

But with the big names come the big crowds.

No proof of vaccination is required, but most people NewsNationNow.com spoke with said they’ve received the shot.

There were also big crowds in Raleigh, North Carolina for the first Dave Matthews concert of the year.

Around the country, other festivals are springing back as well. In Chicago, Lollapalooza is setting up for its four-day extravaganza. Lollapalooza is requiring a negative COVID-19 or a vaccination card to get through the doors.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended the mass gathering in the heart of the city, saying the city has taken precautions.

“I feel like we’ve made the right decisions,” she said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has said he plans to attend the event himself.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio is promoting five must-see music festivals this summer — one in every borough of the city.

Though health experts say outdoor events are safer, these concerts can be tightly packed. Following a recent Dutch music festival with 20,000 vaccinated attendees, more than 1,000 tested positive for COVID-19.

