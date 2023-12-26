These new nonstop routes will start flying from Tampa International Airport next year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If 2024 is your year to travel, you’ll have a few more destinations to pick from if you fly out of Tampa International Airport.

So far, five airlines have announced new nonstop routes flying from Tampa. Many of the new routes will begin in January.

You can find the new routes below.

Destination Airline Start date Burlington, Vermont Breeze Airways Jan. 1 Gulfport/Biloxi, Mississippi Breeze Airways Jan. 12 Plattsburg, New York Breeze Airways Feb. 2 Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Breeze Airways May 10 Hartford, Connecticut Frontier Airlines March 7 San Antonio, Texas Spirit Jan. 11 (seasonal) Cleveland, Ohio

Southwest

Spirit Jan. 13 (seasonal)

Feb. 14 Cincinnati, Ohio Southwest March 9 (seasonal) Grand Rapids, Michigan Southwest March 9 Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota Southwest Jan. 13 (seasonal) Omaha, Nebraska Southwest June 24 Salt Lake City, Utah Southwest March 9 San Diego, California Southwest June 8 St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada WestJet March 17 (seasonal)

To see all of Tampa International Airport’s nonstop flights, visit the airport’s website.