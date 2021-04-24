These states are considering laws restricting school sports or medical treatments for transgender youth

(NewsNation Now) — Alabama became the latest state to ban transgender students from competing on sports teams that do not align with their gender at birth after Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law Friday.

Five states now have laws banning transgender athletes from participating in school sports according to the gender with which they identify.

Also this week, the Montana legislature voted to advance a similar bill while the governors of North Dakota and Kansas vetoed measures there.

To date, more than 20 states have also introduced legislation surrounding medical treatments for trans youth.

Arkansas is the only state to put a law on the books banning gender confirming treatments and surgery for anyone under 18.

In North Carolina, GOP Senate leader Phil Berger announced this week the chamber won’t advance a controversial bill to limit medical treatments for transgender people under the age of 21.