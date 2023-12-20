Thieves break in to Honolulu home while family sleeps

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a nightly routine for one Moanalua resident to lock the doors and windows. But the woman, who did not want to be identified, said that didn’t stop thieves from breaking into her home Sunday just before 4 a.m.

Surveillance video shows a group of men wearing masks, before they broke in through her living room window.

“I knew someone was in the house, but didn’t know, I wasn’t sure who it was,” said the Moanalua resident. “Then I saw them go into my step son’s room, then I saw them go into my step daughter’s room, then eventually they came into the master bedroom where my 3-year-old and I were sleeping.”

That’s when the woman said she jumped out of bed and chased the suspects out of her house. The Moanalua resident said, the thieves got away with money, her purse, a watch and electronics.

“A lot of people work hard for what they have and for somebody to just snatch it in a matter of seconds, it’s horrible. I’m just lucky me and my daughter were not harmed.”

According to Honolulu police, no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, HPD’s data dashboard shows there have been nearly 2,100 burglary cases this year so far compared to over 2,500 last year.

Security experts said, assessing how easy it is to get into a home and safe proofing it, is key. Raymond Craig, a retired police officer, who teaches Refuse To Be A Victim classes, said these tips can hep deter thieves.

“It’s dependent on people’s budget and what not, but those motion detector lights are amazing, they work very well,” said Raymond Craig of Smart Training Hawaii. “An alarm, a dog of course, but again those are personal responsibilities and added cost that not everybody can do that, but those are always very good.”

“Double check locking up your house, your cars, everything,” said the Moanalua resident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police.