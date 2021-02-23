Live: Tiger Woods in surgery after rollover crash; see an aerial view of the scene

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Golf star Tiger Woods was injured Tuesday in a vehicle rollover crash near Los Angeles, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff, the single-car crash happened around 7:12 a.m. PST on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

He was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by ambulance according to NewsNation affiliate KTLA. He suffered multiple leg injuries in the crash and is currently undergoing surgery.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” his manager, Mark Steinberg, said. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

An aerial look over the scene from KTLA shows a vehicle on its side with heavy damage to the front end. Airbags appear to have deployed. The wreckage is located just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Tiger Woods was injured in a solo-vehicle crash in Palos Verdes on Feb. 23, 2021. (KTLA)

Woods, whose first name is Eldrick, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said. The vehicle sustained major damage, according to authorities.

The PGA Tour announced they were aware of the crash and Woods would have the organization’s full support

Statement from the PGA TOUR on Tiger Woods.



Woods was involved in a single-car accident this morning in California and suffered multiple leg injuries. pic.twitter.com/iEx6QUiKcN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 23, 2021

His ex-girlfriend and fellow famous athlete, Lindsey Vonn tweeted that she was praying for Tiger Woods. The Olympic skier dated Woods for three years before they broke up in 2015.

The 45-year-old had hosted the annual Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club over the weekend but did not compete due to ongoing issues with his surgically-repaired back. He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract.

Golf lesson with this guy today. And you know what? He’s not bad… He picks things up very quickly. Good listener pic.twitter.com/KinEAGcEKU — David Spade (@DavidSpade) February 23, 2021

The 15-time major champion last played Dec. 20 in the PNC Championship with his 11-year-old son, Charlie. He had a fifth surgery on his back, a microdiscectomy, two days before Christmas and gave no indication when he would return. The Masters is April 8-11 and when asked if he would be there Woods replied, “God, I hope so.”

This is the third time Woods has been involved in a vehicle-related investigation. The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree. That was the start of revelations that he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women. Woods lost major corporate sponsorship, went to a rehabilitation clinic in Mississippi and did not return to golf for five months.

In May 2017, Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked awkwardly on the side of the road. He was arrested on a DUI charge and said later he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine for his back pain. Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and checked into a clinic to get help with prescription medication and a sleep disorder.

The Associated Press, Reuters and NewsNation affiliate WCMH contributed to this report.