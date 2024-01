A tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas crashed on I-95 in Stonington. (Photo Courtesy: Connecticut State Police- Troop E Montville)

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Stonington, according to state police.

The rollover crash occurred on I-95 Northbound on the Exit 92 off-ramp. State police said minor injuries have been reported.

The off-ramp was closed due to the crash. There is no ETA as to when the off-ramp will reopen.

