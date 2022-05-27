‘Tragedy doesn’t pick the day’: Former Bush aid on Biden’s Uvalde visit

(NewsNation) — As President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan travel to Uvalde, Texas Sunday to console families and honor victims of Tuesday’s mass school shooting, questions as to whether his administration will be pushing gun reform have risen, given mounting political pressure.

To discuss, Brad Blakeman, a former deputy assistant to President George W. Bush who planned many of such visits during his tenure in the White House, joined Friday’s edition of “On Balance with Leland Vittert” to break down how much persuasion President Biden could get out of his visit.

In the interview, Leland brings up the point of how, on a Sunday — a holiday weekend, at that — it would be hard for Biden to make the appropriate types of waves to deliver a political message of that nature versus midweek where he could leverage the news cycle.

Blakeman, however, says the President, despite the political climate, is there for different reasons.

“This isn’t about the news cycle. It’s about getting down there and consoling with parents and the community and family of those affected,” Blakeman said.

“The reason why to do it on a holiday weekend is, tragedy doesn’t pick the day. The day is when the President needs to go. And that is on a Sunday — typically a day when Americans are in their faith, a day of reflection. So I don’t think there could be a better day to go down there,” he continued.

Watch the full interview above where Leland and Blakeman also delve into President Biden’s unique past where he’s lost a child of his own.