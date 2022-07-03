(NewsNation) — As travelers struggle with flight delays and high prices, experts say now may be a good time to be flexible about vacation destinations and dates in order to snag the best deals.

Travel expert Dayvee Sutton says people are ready to socialize this summer, so many vacationers are hanging out in big cities that offer a variety of cultural and dining experiences. When it comes to Fourth of July travel, she says many people are looking for the places with the best fireworks displays.

According to Sutton, there are some spots that are cheaper than others right now.

“The most affordable places are all under $155 per night for hotels, and domestically, that’s Dallas, Texas, Houston, Texas, and Bloomington, Minnesota,” Sutton said.

She added: “The best way to save on travel is to be flexible on where and when you can go. Most of us don’t have that much flexibility when we can travel. But if you can book what’s on sale versus holding out for that destination that’s on your list, be flexible, that you can see the deal. There’s a tool I like to use on Priceline called Express Deals. That’s where you can save up to 60% on hotels, up to 50%, on flights, up to 40% on rental cars, yes, even during this time.”

With the tool, Sutton says travelers can select a hotel location, pick a star rating, prioritize amenities and then Priceline will find a match. With a little faith and suspense, travelers will have to wait to know which hotel brand they have been matched with until after booking.

According to Sutton, it may not be too late to book last minute summer vacations. Since it’s a tricky time to travel with flight delays, she says travelers should consider driving to destinations and not to expect prices to drop anytime soon. But her number one piece of advice is to be flexible with travel plans.