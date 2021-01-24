Travel expert discusses how President Biden’s travel orders will impact Americans

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The travel industry is generally applauding President Joe Biden’s executive order relating to travel.

Americans are now required to wear a mask in airports, planes, ships, buses and trains. The order also mandates travelers from other countries must test negative for the virus before they enter the U.S. This is in addition to an order mandating masks on federal property.

Travel journalist Peter Greenberg joined NewsNation on Saturday to discuss the immediate and long-term impacts of the new order.

“Now, you mentioned the mask rule. This has been a real problem for airlines and flight attendants who have been put in the position of being like sky cops,” said Greenberg. “Now this is a federal rule. It applies not just to planes, trains, automobiles and buses, but it applies to even national parks — any federal property. And it gives the airlines the legal clout to let people know, just like wearing a seat belt, if you disobey the order to wear your seat belt, you’ve committed a federal offense. It’s not just being banned from the airlines at that point, handcuffs are involved. And the same thing now applies to masks.”

