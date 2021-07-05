Travel issues continue as millions return home from holiday weekend

DALLAS (NewsNationNow) — This 4th of July is being called the biggest holiday since the start of the pandemic, but with airlines still being plagued by COVID-19, Americans on the move are facing some travel troubles.

“There’s a lot of people everywhere so people are ready to get out, it looks like, and have some fun,” said one traveler.

Nearly 8 million travelers have already passed through TSA checkpoints this holiday weekend, a record-breaking travel rebound.

Last year, only about 2.5 million travelers passed through TSA checkpoints from July 1st through July 4th.

Latest News

The increase is happening as airlines are still plagued with staffing shortages and a lack of airplane reserves.

“My flight was three and a half hours delayed,” another traveler said.

By Friday afternoon, Dallas-Fort Worth had more cancelations and delays than anywhere else in the world.

Airports aren’t the only places filled with travelers this weekend, AAA estimated more than 43 million people would hit the highway, even despite the highest gas prices in nearly a decade.

The organization predicts Monday’s national average of $3.13 a gallon will continue to climb through August.

AAA anticipates almost 48 million Americans will travel this 4th of July holiday, making it the second-busiest Independence Day on record.