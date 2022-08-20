Traveling not expected to get easier before holidays

(NewsNation) — Experts will be advising vacationers to “pack their patience” through at least the 2022 holiday season, as they say you should expect no relief from travel headaches anytime soon.

“Most airline CEOs do not think operations will return to any semblance of normality until next summer,” travel expert Clint Henderson told “NewsNation Prime.” “Fasten your seatbelts, we’re in for more bumpy rides, at least through the holidays.”

