Tropical Storm Hilary: how much rain has fallen so far? 

Southern California is getting soaked by Tropical Storm Hilary, and while even more rain is expected through Monday, a staggering amount of rainfall has already landed in some areas.

These are the rain totals for Los Angeles and Ventura counties as of 3 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The rainfall totals for the other regions listed below are as of 11:15 p.m. Sunday night.

Los Angeles County

Lewis Ranch: 7.04 inches

Leona Valley: 6.97 inches

Crystal Lake: 6.58 inches

Saugus: 6.45 inches

Cogswell Dam: 6.38 inches

Sawpit Dam: 6.22 inches

Big Pines Recreation Park: 6.18 inches

Aliso Canyon: 6.06 inches

Santa Anita Dam: 6.02 inches

Lake Palmdale: 5.98 inches

Mescal Smith: 5.81 inches

San Gabriel Dam: 5.67 inches

Mount Baldy: 5.66 inches

Valyermo: 5.65 inches

Newhall: 5.59 inches

Castaic Junction: 5.43 inches

Morris Dam: 5.41 inches

Big Dalton Dam: 5.35 inches

Del Valle: 5.24 inches

East Pasadena: 5.21 inches

Mill Creek: 5.11 inches

Chilao South: 5.00 inches

Inspiration Point: 4.69 inches

West Fork Heliport: 4.69 inches

Camp 9: 4.61 inches

Castaic: 4.49 inches

Stunt Ranch: 4.45 inches

Chilao: 4.29 inches

Eagle Rock Reservoir: 4.29 inches

Hollywood Reservoir: 4.29 inches

Poppy Park: 4.28 inches

UCLA: 4.26 inches

La Canada-Flintridge: 4.24 inches

Van Nuys: 4.20 inches

Sepulveda Canyon: 4.16 inches

Leo Carrillo State Beach: 4.10 inches

Avalon Airport: 4.04 inches

Tanbark: 4.04 inches

Monte Nido: 4.02 inches

Northridge: 4.00 inches

Palmdale: 3.94 inches

Warm Springs Camp: 3.93 inches

Claremont: 3.85 inches

Topanga: 3.77 inches

Warm Springs: 3.75 inches

Calabasas: 3.70 inches

La Verne: 3.70 inches

Whitaker Pear: 3.68 inches

San Rafael Hills: 3.66 inches

Agoura Hills: 3.65 inches

Sierra Madre: 3.51 inches

Burbank: 3.47 inches

Lechuza: 3.47 inches

Opids Camp: 3.31 inches

Porter Ranch: 3.31 inches

Hungry Valley: 3.30 inches

Saddleback Butte: 3.23 inches

Bel Air: 3.13 inches

Culver City: 3.01 inches

Canoga Park: 3.00 inches

San Antonio Dam: 2.92 inches

Alhambra: 2.84 inches

Santa Monica: 2.82 inches

Mount Olive High School: 2.79 inches

Chatsworth Reservoir: 2.52 inches

Beverly Hills: 2.51 inches

Catalina Island: 2.46 inches

Long Beach: 2.45 inches

Whittier: 2.40 inches

Downtown L.A.: 2.38 inches

Hansen Dam: 2.19 inches

LAX: 2.16 inches

Pasadena: 2.06 inches

Hawthorne: 2.01 inches

Orange County

Coto de Caza: 2.76 inches

Lower Silverado Canyon: 2.40 inches

Alameda Storm Channel: 2.29 inches

Brea Olinda: 2.20 inches

Yorba Reservoir: 2.20 inches

Pico Retarding Basin: 2.20 inches

Bell Canyon: 2.10 inches

San Juan Capistrano: 2.09 inches

Brea: 2.05 inches

Lower Oso Creek: 2.05 inches

Santa Ana Engineering: 2.00 inches

Carbon Canyon Dam: 1.98 inches

Fullerton Creek: 1.85 inches

Gilbert Retarding Basin: 1.85 inches

Laguna Niguel Park: 1.85 inches

Fullerton Dam: 1.83 inches

Garden Grove: 1.81 inches

Laguna Audubon: 1.81 inches

Orange County Reservoir: 1.81 inches

Wintersburg: 1.77 inches

Costa Mesa: 1.73 inches

Anaheim Hills: 1.65 inches

Yorba Park: 1.62 inches

Villa Park Dam: 1.61 inches

El Modena-Irvine: 1.61 inches

Lane Channel: 1.58 inches

Huntington Beach: 1.54 inches

Villa Park Reservoir: 1.50 inches

Peters Canyon Wash: 1.46 inches

John Wayne Airport: 1.36 inches

Corona Del Mar: 1.33 inches

Fullerton Airport: 1.02 inches

Inland Empire

Devore Fire Station: 3.40 inches

Cabazon: 3.28 inches

Temecula: 2.68 inches

Murrieta Creek: 2.44 inches

Norco: 2.32 inches

Chino Airport: 2.36 inches

Railroad Canyon Dam: 2.28 inches

North Elsinore: 2.20 inches

Portrero Canyon: 2.09 inches

Riverside South: 2.05 inches

Beaumont: 2.02 inches

Clark: 2.01 inches

Lake Matthews: 2.00 inches

March Air Reserve Base: 1.97 inches

Perris: 1.93 inches

Pigeon Pass Dam: 1.93 inches

Riverside Airport: 1.83 inches

San Jacinto North: 1.81 inches

Prado Dam: 1.79 inches

Moreno-Clark: 1.66 inches

French Valley Airport: 1.36 inches

Ventura County

Piru: 4.64 inches

Lake Piru: 4.17 inches

Cal State Channel Islands: 3.62 inches

Moorpark: 3.58 inches

Rocky Peak: 3.58 inches

Circle X Ranch: 3.50 inches

Deals Flat: 3.47 inches

Miller Ranch: 3.33 inches

Thousand Oaks: 3.29 inches

Simi Valley: 3.18 inches

South Mountain: 3.15 inches

Cheeseboro: 3.13 inches

Westlake Village: 3.10 inches

Last Chance: 3.03 inches

Santa Paula: 2.95 inches

Newbury Park: 2.82 inches

Lockwood Valley: 2.77 inches

Chuchupate: 2.56 inches

Saticoy: 2.20 inches

Sycamore Canyon: 2.09 inches

Nordhoff Ridge: 1.85 inches

Ortega Hill: 1.71 inches

Rose Valley: 1.69 inches

Oxnard: 1.57 inches

Apache Canyon: 1.38 inches

Ojai: 1.29 inches

Ventura: 1.04 inches

Santa Ana Mountains

Upper Silverado Canyon: 3.66 inches

Upper Harding Canyon: 3.66 inches

Santa Rosa Plateau: 3.56 inches

Horsethief/Rice Canyon: 3.54 inches

Santiago Peak: 3.07 inches

Leach/Dickey Canyon: 3.03 inches

El Cariso: 2.95 inches

Indian Canyon: 2.91 inches

McVicker Canyon: 2.87 inches

Holy Jim Canyon: 2.87 inches

Silverado Motorway: 2.64 inches

Modjeska Canyon: 2.32 inches

Sylvan Meadows: 1.97 inches

Fremont Canyon: 1.68 inches

San Bernardino and Riverside County Mountains

Raywood Flats: 10.55 inches

Mount San Jacinto: 9.91 inches

Heart Bar: 9.52 inches

Lytle Creek: 7.58 inches

Snow Creek: 7.40 inches

Bernina Drive: 6.72 inches

Wrightwood: 6.01 inches

Upper Tahquitz Creek: 5.95 inches

Mormon Rock: 5.77 inches

Heaps Peak: 5.13 inches

Morongo Valley: 5.08 inches

Converse: 3.88 inches

Pine Cove-Rocky Point: 3.07 inches

Fawnskin: 2.92 inches

Allandale: 2.91 inches

Big Bear Lake Dam: 2.87 inches

Big Bear Lake: 2.66 inches

Manzanita Flats: 2.53 inches

Vista Grande: 2.36 inches

Poppet Flat: 2.35 inches

Keenwild: 2.34 inches

Coachella Valley