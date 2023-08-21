Tropical Storm Hilary: how much rain has fallen so far? 

Southern California is getting soaked by Tropical Storm Hilary, and while even more rain is expected through Monday, a staggering amount of rainfall has already landed in some areas.
These are the rain totals for Los Angeles and Ventura counties as of 3 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The rainfall totals for the other regions listed below are as of 11:15 p.m. Sunday night.
Los Angeles County
- Lewis Ranch: 7.04 inches
- Leona Valley: 6.97 inches
- Crystal Lake: 6.58 inches
- Saugus: 6.45 inches
- Cogswell Dam: 6.38 inches
- Sawpit Dam: 6.22 inches
- Big Pines Recreation Park: 6.18 inches
- Aliso Canyon: 6.06 inches
- Santa Anita Dam: 6.02 inches
- Lake Palmdale: 5.98 inches
- Mescal Smith: 5.81 inches
- San Gabriel Dam: 5.67 inches
- Mount Baldy: 5.66 inches
- Valyermo: 5.65 inches
- Newhall: 5.59 inches
- Castaic Junction: 5.43 inches
- Morris Dam: 5.41 inches
- Big Dalton Dam: 5.35 inches
- Del Valle: 5.24 inches
- East Pasadena: 5.21 inches
- Mill Creek: 5.11 inches
- Chilao South: 5.00 inches
- Inspiration Point: 4.69 inches
- West Fork Heliport: 4.69 inches
- Camp 9: 4.61 inches
- Castaic: 4.49 inches
- Stunt Ranch: 4.45 inches
- Chilao: 4.29 inches
- Eagle Rock Reservoir: 4.29 inches
- Hollywood Reservoir: 4.29 inches
- Poppy Park: 4.28 inches
- UCLA: 4.26 inches
- La Canada-Flintridge: 4.24 inches
- Van Nuys: 4.20 inches
- Sepulveda Canyon: 4.16 inches
- Leo Carrillo State Beach: 4.10 inches
- Avalon Airport: 4.04 inches
- Tanbark: 4.04 inches
- Monte Nido: 4.02 inches
- Northridge: 4.00 inches
- Palmdale: 3.94 inches
- Warm Springs Camp: 3.93 inches
- Claremont: 3.85 inches
- Topanga: 3.77 inches
- Warm Springs: 3.75 inches
- Calabasas: 3.70 inches
- La Verne: 3.70 inches
- Whitaker Pear: 3.68 inches
- San Rafael Hills: 3.66 inches
- Agoura Hills: 3.65 inches
- Sierra Madre: 3.51 inches
- Burbank: 3.47 inches
- Lechuza: 3.47 inches
- Opids Camp: 3.31 inches
- Porter Ranch: 3.31 inches
- Hungry Valley: 3.30 inches
- Saddleback Butte: 3.23 inches
- Bel Air: 3.13 inches
- Culver City: 3.01 inches
- Canoga Park: 3.00 inches
- San Antonio Dam: 2.92 inches
- Alhambra: 2.84 inches
- Santa Monica: 2.82 inches
- Mount Olive High School: 2.79 inches
- Chatsworth Reservoir: 2.52 inches
- Beverly Hills: 2.51 inches
- Catalina Island: 2.46 inches
- Long Beach: 2.45 inches
- Whittier: 2.40 inches
- Downtown L.A.: 2.38 inches
- Hansen Dam: 2.19 inches
- LAX: 2.16 inches
- Pasadena: 2.06 inches
- Hawthorne: 2.01 inches
Orange County
- Coto de Caza: 2.76 inches
- Lower Silverado Canyon: 2.40 inches
- Alameda Storm Channel: 2.29 inches
- Brea Olinda: 2.20 inches
- Yorba Reservoir: 2.20 inches
- Pico Retarding Basin: 2.20 inches
- Bell Canyon: 2.10 inches
- San Juan Capistrano: 2.09 inches
- Brea: 2.05 inches
- Lower Oso Creek: 2.05 inches
- Santa Ana Engineering: 2.00 inches
- Carbon Canyon Dam: 1.98 inches
- Fullerton Creek: 1.85 inches
- Gilbert Retarding Basin: 1.85 inches
- Laguna Niguel Park: 1.85 inches
- Fullerton Dam: 1.83 inches
- Garden Grove: 1.81 inches
- Laguna Audubon: 1.81 inches
- Orange County Reservoir: 1.81 inches
- Wintersburg: 1.77 inches
- Costa Mesa: 1.73 inches
- Anaheim Hills: 1.65 inches
- Yorba Park: 1.62 inches
- Villa Park Dam: 1.61 inches
- El Modena-Irvine: 1.61 inches
- Lane Channel: 1.58 inches
- Huntington Beach: 1.54 inches
- Villa Park Reservoir: 1.50 inches
- Peters Canyon Wash: 1.46 inches
- John Wayne Airport: 1.36 inches
- Corona Del Mar: 1.33 inches
- Fullerton Airport: 1.02 inches
Inland Empire
- Devore Fire Station: 3.40 inches
- Cabazon: 3.28 inches
- Temecula: 2.68 inches
- Murrieta Creek: 2.44 inches
- Norco: 2.32 inches
- Chino Airport: 2.36 inches
- Railroad Canyon Dam: 2.28 inches
- North Elsinore: 2.20 inches
- Portrero Canyon: 2.09 inches
- Riverside South: 2.05 inches
- Beaumont: 2.02 inches
- Clark: 2.01 inches
- Lake Matthews: 2.00 inches
- March Air Reserve Base: 1.97 inches
- Perris: 1.93 inches
- Pigeon Pass Dam: 1.93 inches
- Riverside Airport: 1.83 inches
- San Jacinto North: 1.81 inches
- Prado Dam: 1.79 inches
- Moreno-Clark: 1.66 inches
- French Valley Airport: 1.36 inches
Ventura County
- Piru: 4.64 inches
- Lake Piru: 4.17 inches
- Cal State Channel Islands: 3.62 inches
- Moorpark: 3.58 inches
- Rocky Peak: 3.58 inches
- Circle X Ranch: 3.50 inches
- Deals Flat: 3.47 inches
- Miller Ranch: 3.33 inches
- Thousand Oaks: 3.29 inches
- Simi Valley: 3.18 inches
- South Mountain: 3.15 inches
- Cheeseboro: 3.13 inches
- Westlake Village: 3.10 inches
- Last Chance: 3.03 inches
- Santa Paula: 2.95 inches
- Newbury Park: 2.82 inches
- Lockwood Valley: 2.77 inches
- Chuchupate: 2.56 inches
- Saticoy: 2.20 inches
- Sycamore Canyon: 2.09 inches
- Nordhoff Ridge: 1.85 inches
- Ortega Hill: 1.71 inches
- Rose Valley: 1.69 inches
- Oxnard: 1.57 inches
- Apache Canyon: 1.38 inches
- Ojai: 1.29 inches
- Ventura: 1.04 inches
Santa Ana Mountains
- Upper Silverado Canyon: 3.66 inches
- Upper Harding Canyon: 3.66 inches
- Santa Rosa Plateau: 3.56 inches
- Horsethief/Rice Canyon: 3.54 inches
- Santiago Peak: 3.07 inches
- Leach/Dickey Canyon: 3.03 inches
- El Cariso: 2.95 inches
- Indian Canyon: 2.91 inches
- McVicker Canyon: 2.87 inches
- Holy Jim Canyon: 2.87 inches
- Silverado Motorway: 2.64 inches
- Modjeska Canyon: 2.32 inches
- Sylvan Meadows: 1.97 inches
- Fremont Canyon: 1.68 inches
San Bernardino and Riverside County Mountains
- Raywood Flats: 10.55 inches
- Mount San Jacinto: 9.91 inches
- Heart Bar: 9.52 inches
- Lytle Creek: 7.58 inches
- Snow Creek: 7.40 inches
- Bernina Drive: 6.72 inches
- Wrightwood: 6.01 inches
- Upper Tahquitz Creek: 5.95 inches
- Mormon Rock: 5.77 inches
- Heaps Peak: 5.13 inches
- Morongo Valley: 5.08 inches
- Converse: 3.88 inches
- Pine Cove-Rocky Point: 3.07 inches
- Fawnskin: 2.92 inches
- Allandale: 2.91 inches
- Big Bear Lake Dam: 2.87 inches
- Big Bear Lake: 2.66 inches
- Manzanita Flats: 2.53 inches
- Vista Grande: 2.36 inches
- Poppet Flat: 2.35 inches
- Keenwild: 2.34 inches
Coachella Valley
- Whitewater Trout Farm: 6.37 inches
- Morongo Valley: 5.08 inches
- Palm Desert: 3.72 inches
- Wide Canyon Dam: 3.42 inches
- Cathedral Canyon: 3.34 inches
- Desert Hot Springs: 3.23 inches
- Palm Springs Airport: 3.03 inches
- Lower Tahquitz Creek: 2.75 inches
- Cactus City: 2.60 inches
- Thermal: 2.12 inches
- Mecca: 2.01 inches
- Thousand Palms: 1.50 inches