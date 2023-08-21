Tropical Storm Hilary: how much rain has fallen so far? 

,

Updated:

Southern California is getting soaked by Tropical Storm Hilary, and while even more rain is expected through Monday, a staggering amount of rainfall has already landed in some areas. 

These are the rain totals for Los Angeles and Ventura counties as of 3 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The rainfall totals for the other regions listed below are as of 11:15 p.m. Sunday night.

Los Angeles County

  • Lewis Ranch: 7.04 inches
  • Leona Valley: 6.97 inches
  • Crystal Lake: 6.58 inches
  • Saugus: 6.45 inches
  • Cogswell Dam: 6.38 inches
  • Sawpit Dam: 6.22 inches
  • Big Pines Recreation Park: 6.18 inches
  • Aliso Canyon: 6.06 inches
  • Santa Anita Dam: 6.02 inches
  • Lake Palmdale: 5.98 inches
  • Mescal Smith: 5.81 inches
  • San Gabriel Dam: 5.67 inches
  • Mount Baldy: 5.66 inches
  • Valyermo: 5.65 inches
  • Newhall: 5.59 inches
  • Castaic Junction: 5.43 inches
  • Morris Dam: 5.41 inches
  • Big Dalton Dam: 5.35 inches
  • Del Valle: 5.24 inches
  • East Pasadena: 5.21 inches
  • Mill Creek: 5.11 inches
  • Chilao South: 5.00 inches
  • Inspiration Point: 4.69 inches
  • West Fork Heliport: 4.69 inches
  • Camp 9: 4.61 inches
  • Castaic: 4.49 inches
  • Stunt Ranch: 4.45 inches
  • Chilao: 4.29 inches
  • Eagle Rock Reservoir: 4.29 inches
  • Hollywood Reservoir: 4.29 inches
  • Poppy Park: 4.28 inches
  • UCLA: 4.26 inches
  • La Canada-Flintridge: 4.24 inches
  • Van Nuys: 4.20 inches
  • Sepulveda Canyon: 4.16 inches
  • Leo Carrillo State Beach: 4.10 inches
  • Avalon Airport: 4.04 inches
  • Tanbark: 4.04 inches
  • Monte Nido: 4.02 inches
  • Northridge: 4.00 inches
  • Palmdale: 3.94 inches
  • Warm Springs Camp: 3.93 inches
  • Claremont: 3.85 inches
  • Topanga: 3.77 inches
  • Warm Springs: 3.75 inches
  • Calabasas: 3.70 inches
  • La Verne: 3.70 inches
  • Whitaker Pear: 3.68 inches
  • San Rafael Hills: 3.66 inches
  • Agoura Hills: 3.65 inches
  • Sierra Madre: 3.51 inches
  • Burbank: 3.47 inches
  • Lechuza: 3.47 inches
  • Opids Camp: 3.31 inches
  • Porter Ranch: 3.31 inches
  • Hungry Valley: 3.30 inches
  • Saddleback Butte: 3.23 inches
  • Bel Air: 3.13 inches
  • Culver City: 3.01 inches
  • Canoga Park: 3.00 inches
  • San Antonio Dam: 2.92 inches
  • Alhambra: 2.84 inches
  • Santa Monica: 2.82 inches
  • Mount Olive High School: 2.79 inches
  • Chatsworth Reservoir: 2.52 inches
  • Beverly Hills: 2.51 inches
  • Catalina Island: 2.46 inches
  • Long Beach: 2.45 inches
  • Whittier: 2.40 inches
  • Downtown L.A.: 2.38 inches
  • Hansen Dam: 2.19 inches
  • LAX: 2.16 inches
  • Pasadena: 2.06 inches
  • Hawthorne: 2.01 inches

Orange County

  • Coto de Caza: 2.76 inches
  • Lower Silverado Canyon: 2.40 inches
  • Alameda Storm Channel: 2.29 inches
  • Brea Olinda: 2.20 inches
  • Yorba Reservoir: 2.20 inches
  • Pico Retarding Basin: 2.20 inches
  • Bell Canyon: 2.10 inches
  • San Juan Capistrano: 2.09 inches
  • Brea: 2.05 inches
  • Lower Oso Creek: 2.05 inches
  • Santa Ana Engineering: 2.00 inches
  • Carbon Canyon Dam: 1.98 inches
  • Fullerton Creek: 1.85 inches
  • Gilbert Retarding Basin: 1.85 inches
  • Laguna Niguel Park: 1.85 inches
  • Fullerton Dam: 1.83 inches
  • Garden Grove: 1.81 inches
  • Laguna Audubon: 1.81 inches
  • Orange County Reservoir: 1.81 inches
  • Wintersburg: 1.77 inches
  • Costa Mesa: 1.73 inches
  • Anaheim Hills: 1.65 inches
  • Yorba Park: 1.62 inches
  • Villa Park Dam: 1.61 inches
  • El Modena-Irvine: 1.61 inches
  • Lane Channel: 1.58 inches
  • Huntington Beach: 1.54 inches
  • Villa Park Reservoir: 1.50 inches
  • Peters Canyon Wash: 1.46 inches
  • John Wayne Airport: 1.36 inches
  • Corona Del Mar: 1.33 inches
  • Fullerton Airport: 1.02 inches

Inland Empire

  • Devore Fire Station: 3.40 inches
  • Cabazon: 3.28 inches
  • Temecula: 2.68 inches
  • Murrieta Creek: 2.44 inches
  • Norco: 2.32 inches
  • Chino Airport: 2.36 inches
  • Railroad Canyon Dam: 2.28 inches
  • North Elsinore: 2.20 inches
  • Portrero Canyon: 2.09 inches
  • Riverside South: 2.05 inches
  • Beaumont: 2.02 inches
  • Clark: 2.01 inches
  • Lake Matthews: 2.00 inches
  • March Air Reserve Base: 1.97 inches
  • Perris: 1.93 inches
  • Pigeon Pass Dam: 1.93 inches
  • Riverside Airport: 1.83 inches
  • San Jacinto North: 1.81 inches
  • Prado Dam: 1.79 inches
  • Moreno-Clark: 1.66 inches
  • French Valley Airport: 1.36 inches

Ventura County

  • Piru: 4.64 inches
  • Lake Piru: 4.17 inches
  • Cal State Channel Islands: 3.62 inches
  • Moorpark: 3.58 inches
  • Rocky Peak: 3.58 inches
  • Circle X Ranch: 3.50 inches
  • Deals Flat: 3.47 inches
  • Miller Ranch: 3.33 inches
  • Thousand Oaks: 3.29 inches
  • Simi Valley: 3.18 inches
  • South Mountain: 3.15 inches
  • Cheeseboro: 3.13 inches
  • Westlake Village: 3.10 inches
  • Last Chance: 3.03 inches
  • Santa Paula: 2.95 inches
  • Newbury Park: 2.82 inches
  • Lockwood Valley: 2.77 inches
  • Chuchupate: 2.56 inches
  • Saticoy: 2.20 inches
  • Sycamore Canyon: 2.09 inches
  • Nordhoff Ridge: 1.85 inches
  • Ortega Hill: 1.71 inches
  • Rose Valley: 1.69 inches
  • Oxnard: 1.57 inches
  • Apache Canyon: 1.38 inches
  • Ojai: 1.29 inches
  • Ventura: 1.04 inches

Santa Ana Mountains

  • Upper Silverado Canyon: 3.66 inches
  • Upper Harding Canyon: 3.66 inches
  • Santa Rosa Plateau: 3.56 inches
  • Horsethief/Rice Canyon: 3.54 inches
  • Santiago Peak: 3.07 inches
  • Leach/Dickey Canyon: 3.03 inches
  • El Cariso: 2.95 inches
  • Indian Canyon: 2.91 inches
  • McVicker Canyon: 2.87 inches
  • Holy Jim Canyon: 2.87 inches
  • Silverado Motorway: 2.64 inches
  • Modjeska Canyon: 2.32 inches
  • Sylvan Meadows: 1.97 inches
  • Fremont Canyon: 1.68 inches

San Bernardino and Riverside County Mountains

  • Raywood Flats: 10.55 inches
  • Mount San Jacinto: 9.91 inches
  • Heart Bar: 9.52 inches
  • Lytle Creek: 7.58 inches
  • Snow Creek: 7.40 inches
  • Bernina Drive: 6.72 inches
  • Wrightwood: 6.01 inches
  • Upper Tahquitz Creek: 5.95 inches
  • Mormon Rock: 5.77 inches
  • Heaps Peak: 5.13 inches
  • Morongo Valley: 5.08 inches
  • Converse: 3.88 inches
  • Pine Cove-Rocky Point: 3.07 inches
  • Fawnskin: 2.92 inches
  • Allandale: 2.91 inches
  • Big Bear Lake Dam: 2.87 inches
  • Big Bear Lake: 2.66 inches
  • Manzanita Flats: 2.53 inches
  • Vista Grande: 2.36 inches
  • Poppet Flat: 2.35 inches
  • Keenwild: 2.34 inches

Coachella Valley

  • Whitewater Trout Farm: 6.37 inches
  • Morongo Valley: 5.08 inches
  • Palm Desert: 3.72 inches
  • Wide Canyon Dam: 3.42 inches
  • Cathedral Canyon: 3.34 inches
  • Desert Hot Springs: 3.23 inches
  • Palm Springs Airport: 3.03 inches
  • Lower Tahquitz Creek: 2.75 inches
  • Cactus City: 2.60 inches
  • Thermal: 2.12 inches
  • Mecca: 2.01 inches
  • Thousand Palms: 1.50 inches
