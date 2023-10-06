Inside look at Iowa 80, the ‘World’s Largest Truckstop’

WALCOTT, Iowa (NewsNation) — Nestled on Interstate 80 is an oasis in the heart of America so big it fits its name the “World’s Largest Truckstop” — truckers find what some liken to a small city, others call it a Truckers Disneyland.

The Iowa 80 truckstop, in Walcott, Iowa, hasn’t closed its doors since it opened in 1964.

“We’re open all of the time because we’re needed all of the time,” said Heather DeBailee, Iowa 80’s vice president of marketing. “We sit on 25 acres. We have 900 truck parking spaces. Our main building is over 125,000 square feet.”

The 24-hour truck stop welcomes over 5,000 truckers and travelers daily who find everything for a much-needed break from hours on the highway — including eight restaurants, a barbershop, a dentist, a movie theater, private showers, and a trucking museum.

“It’s the world’s largest truck stop so you’ve got to stop by, check it out, walk around even if you don’t have time,” said trucker David Hinson.

The place offers appreciation and hospitality larger than the World’s Largest Truckstop itself.

“We want to treat people like family, and when you treat somebody like they’re a guest in your home, you want them to be here, you want them to come back; they know that,” DeBailee said.