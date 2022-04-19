Innovative programs prep new generation of truckers

(NewsNation) — More truckers are leaving the industry than joining it, but schools such as Masters Trucking Academy in Southern California are preparing a new, increasingly female generation.

Men remain the clear majority but change is underway, instructor Kenia Davila said.

“We could have two, three women at a time in each session, when before it used to be just one in the whole program,” she said. “Now we’re seeing more and more women just really stepping up.”

Ebony Nims, 39, is turning to trucking after her career as a bus driver.

“I actually wanted to do this 10 years ago but I was so afraid,” she said. “I always thought that this is a man’s industry so I was afraid of the unknown. We can actually conquer this and do it.”

Women represent less than 8% of the truck driver workforce, according to the American Trucking Association. The industry is expected to face a shortage of 160,000 drivers by 2030, mainly because older drivers are retiring.

Dave Dein is a former trucker who’s now a teacher on a mission to find a long-term solution.

“Ask any parent what they want for their kid. Very few parents say they want their kid to grow up to be a truck driver, right?” Dein said.

Dein developed a trucking program at Patterson High School in Central California where kids are prepped to earn their commercial driver’s license.

“They keep the economy running,” Patterson High School graduate David Kastiro said. “They bring food to your table. Everything around you is there because of truckers.”

Some students are excelling for the first time, just as Dein did when he went to trucking school.

“I had this epiphany moment where I thought, hold on, I’m not stupid, I just didn’t care in high school, and I see so many young people going through the high school system today who plainly just don’t care,” Dein said. “It’s partially our fault, because I think we don’t give them anything to care about.”

Javier Diaz, owner of Diaz Carriers, was among the first to go through the Patterson program five years ago.

“It’s crazy, it never really crossed my mind to be a truck driver until I took the class,” Diaz said. “I was like, you know what, I could do this, I could make good money.”

Diaz, who now owns his own business, invested $85,000 for his rig. Already, it has increased in value.

“Now, I make my own rules. I can stop whenever I want. I can not work if I don’t want to,” Diaz said. “Even being with another company or working for another owner/operator, it’s great because you’re really more to yourself.”

To the industry’s next wave, it’s time and money well spent.

“100% of an investment but I’m going to get it all back 1,000%,” Nims said.

The Patterson High School program is providing its curriculum and model to other schools to highlight trucking as a viable career path.