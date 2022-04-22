(NewsNation) —From new devices tracking drivers’ hours on the road to nicer truck stops, technology is changing the way the trucking industry looks.

“It’s so cliche to say the future is here, but it is,” Mike Soricelli, with fleet management company EROAD, said.

A tool called an electronic logging device eliminates the need for a traditional CB radio that truckers usually use. Also called an ELD, it is a removable tablet that tracks how long the driver works, tells them when to take breaks and helps them message each other, helping companies manage maintenance and providing drivers with route optimization.

Many electronic logging devices these days are integrated with cameras, not just outward-facing but inside the cab as well. These cameras watch and record drivers’ actions, like cellphone use, accidents and high-speed turns.

Back in 2017, the government mandated that all truckers have electronic logging devices with them.

Not all changes that have been made in recent years are inside the truck. Tractors themselves are also at a crossroads, with some companies testing renewable natural alternatives to use for fuel.

Travel Centers of America, one of the nation’s largest truckstop chains, is well-positioned to handle the slow but almost certain switch to alternative fuels, CEO Jon Pertchick said.

“We can have fossil and nonfossil fuels coexisting for the next decade or more,” Pertchik said.

Travel Centers of America is also spending millions of dollars refreshing its sites, turning them from a traditional truck stop into a lounge with various amenities. These include pool tables, state-of-the-art laundry facilities and healthy food choices.

“Big fleets all now realize the importance of taking care of their drivers and driver wellness as a part of that,” Pertchik said.