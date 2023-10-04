Trucking industry looks to recruit military veterans

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (NewsNation) — As the trucking industry continues to see a decline in the number of men and women behind the wheel, lawmakers would like to make it easier for those who have served in the nation’s military to find gainful employment within the industry.

Only about 10% of truck drivers are military veterans, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and new bipartisan legislation is trying to change that.

The proposed bill — H.R.2830 – Veteran Improvement Commercial Driver License Act of 2023 — would allow military veterans who want to obtain their commercial driver licenses to use their G.I. benefits immediately upon the completion of their service.

From serving the country to serving up the nation’s goods, veterans are now vital to the trucking industry, driving goods from coast to coast.

Iraqi war vet and trucker Marcia Luchenbill gave her all on the battlefield, and now does so on America’s highways.

“I’m here to do a job and get it done. All veterans are like that,” Luchenbill said.

But trucking isn’t easy. The long hours, fatigue, bad weather and bosses who want more and more can take a toll.

“It’s a difficult job, like being in the military. But somebody has to do it, so we do it,” military vet trucker Ernest McMiller said.

“I thrive on hard work, and that’s pretty typical of veterans. We don’t want to sit at home and not do much. This is what we are built for,” Luchenbill said.

And the trucking companies know it.

David Valdivia, a vet himself, is now recruiting for Knight Transportation. He said that 16% of their drivers are military vets and they are looking for more.

“The stability, the willingness to go that extra mile and honestly, the lack of complaining. They get a lot done quickly,” Valdivia said.

His company even takes time to honor deserving vets with their fleet of honor: Military-wrapped rigs for a constant reminder of the commitment to freedom and the drivers’ service to our country

“They took an oath, and continue to serve,” Valdivia said.