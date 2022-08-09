NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 08: New York City police officers keep watch in front of Trump Tower on August 8, 2022 in New York City. The FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida home earlier today to retrieve classified White House documents. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump typically spends his summer at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, which is about an hour away from midtown Manhattan. However, he was at his penthouse high above Fifth Avenue when the FBI showed up early Monday morning at his Mar-a-Lago estate to conduct a raid that lasted hours.

The former president left Trump Tower Monday night and headed back to New Jersey.

It is unknown when he learned of the raid happening at his primary residence, but some of his attorneys did show up at Mar-a-Lago as the raid was happening.

Sources say the raid is concerning the illegal removal of classified documents the president may have taken with him when he left the White House in 2021.

The National Archives and Records administration informed Congress earlier this year that 15 boxes of documents had been found at Trump’s estate in Florida, and some of the documents found were classified.

Trump indicated he eventually planned to return those classified documents, but he apparently didn’t do so fast enough, as FBI agents conducted a nearly 10-hour raid of his estate.

The former president released a statement following the raid:

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024.” Former President Donald Trump

It is unclear if the former president is planning to return to Fifth Avenue Tuesday.