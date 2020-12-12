Trump’s latest executive order turns Christmas Eve into federal holiday this year

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a signing ceremony and meeting with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and the Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti in the Oval Office of the White House on September 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is hosting the leaders to discuss furthering their economic relations. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WJW) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that makes Christmas Eve an official federal holiday this year.

“All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, the day before Christmas Day,” the legislation said.

Other presidents have offered federal workers a half-day in the past, but this executive order gives employees a fully-paid day off.

There are exceptions to the order, of course, with some employees still having to report for duty for reasons of “national security, defense or other public need.”

Read the new legislation here.