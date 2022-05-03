Trump’s pick JD Vance wins Ohio GOP Senate primary

(NewsNation) — This is a breaking news update:

In the race to replace retiring Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, J.D. Vance is the projected winner of Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican primary, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Vance is former President Donald Trump’s pick for the seat. Trump has described Vance, the ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ author and venture capitalist, as “the candidate most qualified and ready to win in November.” Trump has also said he believes Vance will “put America first.”

Vance thanked Trump in a celebratory speech.

“I have absolutely got to thank the 45th, the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. One for giving us an example of what could be in this country. Ladies and gentlemen, remember 2019 when wages were going up and not down. Remember 2019 when workers were doing well in this country not struggling terribly. Thanks to the president for everything, for endorsing me,” Vance said.

The U.S. Senate race has been viewed as a test of former President Donald Trump’s power as a political kingmaker. Despite Vance being critical of him in the past, Trump endorsed J.D. Vance out of a crowded running field of other Republicans.

“A lot of the fake news media out there […] they wanted to write a story that this campaign would be the death of Donald Trump’s America First agenda. Ladies and gentlemen, it ain’t the death of the America First agenda,” Vance continued.

American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Chris Stirewalt says there’s certainly a lot to take away from the Senate race in Ohio.

“In terms of what the implications are for the rest of the country. We should remember that there’s more going on under the surface here than meets the eye. The Trump effect on this race, particularly early on is evident tonight,” said Chris Stirewalt, an American Enterprise Institute senior fellow.

Stirewalt tells NewsNation it could still be a close call.

“There’s still a ton of vote out in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus, and so far, (Matt) Dolan has performed well in those places. So, I don’t think this is going to look like a runaway in the end.” Stirewalt said.

Vance ran against Dolan, as well as Ohio’s former state treasurer Josh Mandel, previous Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken, businessman Mark Pukita, banker Mike Gibbons and businessman Neil Patel for the Republican seat.

Vance is now projected to face Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in November. Ryan handily won the Democratic primary against attorney Morgan Harper and business executive Traci Johnson.

Ohio’s gubernatorial election was also a highly anticipated race, According to Decision Desk HQ, Republican incumbent Mike DeWine will be challenging Democrat Nan Whaley for the governor’s seat in November.

An Ohio U.S. House primary is also a contest to watch. In one of those primaries, incumbent Steve Chabot is taking on fellow Republican Jenn Giroux. Greg Landsman is the lone Ohio U.S. House Democratic primary candidate.

Shifting over to Indiana, the U.S. House GOP primary for District 1 has Jennifer-Ruth Green, Blair Milo, Mark Levya, Nicholas Pappas and Martin Lucas competing for the Republican ticket. Incumbent Frank Mrvan and Richard Fantin are going head to head for the Democratic seat in District 1.