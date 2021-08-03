☀ August 3: Biles is back, Frank Ocean to headline Coachella

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biles is back! Simone set to return to competition for balance beam final
2. China orders mass testing in Wuhan as COVID outbreak spreads
3. Belarus sprinter says she would have faced punishment
4. Hubbard shy about making history as transgender Olympian
📱 [Trending] this morning
Frank Ocean will headline 2023 Coachella
Frank Ocean fans will have to wait an extra year to see the artist headline Coachella, after the Los Angeles Times reported he will appear at the 2023 show instead of the upcoming 2022 one.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue
🔴 Biles returns to competition
🔴Court hearing for R. Kelly on racketeering charges
