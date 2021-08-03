☀ August 3: Biles is back, Frank Ocean to headline Coachella

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 03: Simone Biles of Team United States reacts during the Women’s Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women’s final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

FILE – In this July 5, 2021, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a medical worker collects a swab sample for nucleic acid test in Ruili City of southwest China’s Yunnan Province. Everyone in a county in China’s southwest near Myanmar will be tested for the coronavirus following a spike in infections, the government announced Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Wang Guansen/Xinhua via AP, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Frank Ocean fans will have to wait an extra year to see the artist headline Coachella, after the Los Angeles Times reported he will appear at the 2023 show instead of the upcoming 2022 one.

Frank Ocean performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on Randall’s Island in New York on July 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue

🔴 Biles returns to competition

🔴Court hearing for R. Kelly on racketeering charges

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.