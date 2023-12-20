Twin Flames Universe sales down after Netflix series: Former member

(NewsNation) — Twin Flames Universe (TFU) sales have reportedly decreased by 63%, despite an increase in follower’s on Facebook, according to former member Keely Griffin.

“TFU’s sales have decreased by 63% over the last two months compared to the same time last year, despite their Facebook group doubling in size. Happy holidays,” Griffin shared on her Instagram story this week.

Griffin is a former high-ranking member of Twin Flames Universe and was featured in “Escaping Twin Flames,” the Netflix documentary series that investigated the online community.

The Netflix filmmakers behind “Escaping Twin Flames” told PEOPLE that they hope to “help prevent more people from joining this and other high control groups” and “see the former members of Twin Flames Universe as having survived intensive, systematic coercive control.”

The Twin Flames Universe is a controversial online community founded by Jeff and Shaleia Divine in 2017. They promise to help people find their “twin flame union” through various coaching sessions.

“We believe strongly, because of scientific evidence, that every single person has a Twin Flame and can be with them in this lifetime,” the Twin Flames Universe team wrote on Facebook. “Through the groundbreaking work of Jeff and Shaleia and the simple process they lay out through the body of their work, more and more people are healing their hearts and manifesting their Harmonious Twin Flame Union. Because it is a spiritual science, it works every single time for every single person, and it will work for you too.”

Via Instagram, the Twin Flames Universe team denied allegations of abuse and cult-like behavior. They said that their members are “free to engage with (their) resources as they see fit.”

The community has 76,000 followers on Facebook and over 40,000 followers on Instagram.

Griffin appears to be an active advocate against TFU. Her most recent social media post includes tips to stop TFU efforts, urging her followers to report their Facebook group.

NewsNation has reached out to both Griffin and Twin Flames Universe for comment, but we have yet to hear back.