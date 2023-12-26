Two girls, ages 14 and 16, stabbed inside Grand Central on Christmas

FILE – NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: People walk through Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan on May 04, 2021 in New York City. Grand Central Terminal, which only months ago was mostly empty, is seeing more foot traffic by the day. New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut have announced that starting May 19th almost all COVID-19 related restrictions will be lifted. The relaxation of laws and rules follows a steep drop in the number of cases of COVID-19 as the states make rapid progress with vaccinations. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) – Two teenagers were stabbed inside Grand Central Terminal’s dining concourse on Christmas, according to the MTA.

The stabbing happened around 11:25 a.m. The girls, ages 14 and 16, were tourists and were eating at the time of the stabbing, according to sources.

Sources said the suspect allegedly told the girls, “I want all the white people dead.”

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Steven Hutcherson, was arrested less than a minute after a report was made about the stabbing, according to authorities.

One girl was stabbed in the thigh and the other was stabbed in the back, according to sources. Both victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue.

Hutcherson has been charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, according to authorities.

Hutcherson has an extensive criminal record, according to sources.