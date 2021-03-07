University of Colorado Boulder partygoers assault officers, damage property

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police said partiers at a massive University of Colorado Boulder street party Saturday night assaulted three officers with bricks and rocks and caused significant property damage.

Police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said detectives are reviewing a large amount of video evidence of the incidents with the goal “to charge and identify” individuals involved in the destruction.

One armored police vehicle sustained “heavy damage,” as did a fire truck, Waugh said.

Credit: dailycamera.com via Storyful

In a statement released on Twitter, Boulder Police Chief Maris said detectives will “identify and arrest those responsible for this reprehensible and unacceptable behavior” and encouraged anyone with information to send it to police.

The owner of the car damaged on the street hopes the people who did it get in trouble. She watched them from a window upstairs from where she parked it.

The University of Colorado sent this statement to NewsNation affiliate KDVR: