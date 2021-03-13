US airport passengers hit highest level since March 2020

Travelers wear face masks while passing through the south security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(Reuters) — The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.357 million U.S. airport passengers on Friday, the highest number screened since March 15, 2020 as air travel begins to rebound from a pandemic-related drop.

COVID-19 has devastated air travel demand, with U.S. airline passenger demand down 60% in 2020 and down 63% in January.

With a growing number of Americans getting vaccinated, demand and advanced bookings have started to rise in recent weeks. Friday’s numbers were still down 38% over pre-COVID-19 levels.