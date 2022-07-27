FORT JACKSON, S.C. (NewsNation) — In an effort to keep its high standards despite the most dismal recruiting environment since the start of the all-volunteer force in 1973, the U.S. Army is rolling out a pilot program to get recruits up to snuff.

The Army is hoping to program will help recruits that would otherwise meet standards but fall short of physical fitness or academic requirements.

Over a period of 90 days, the recruits will take part in a pre-basic training course. Once they meet or exceed expectations, they can go right into training.

“We know that there are challenges when it comes to obesity, some of the medical issues that I think some of our young kids are experiencing, to no fault of their own,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen. “I mean, we understand that and we also understand that there are some academic challenges across our country.”

By October of 2022, recruiting targets across all branches of service will be missed by about 30,000.

Just 23% of young Americans fully meet the U.S. Army’s entry standards.

“The pilot program will provide focused academic and fitness instruction to help recruits meet the Army’s desired accession standards for body fat composition and academic test performance prior to basic training. Access to this program will allow these individuals who already meet all other qualifications for enlistment, to include moral and medical accessions standards, a path to serve,” the Army said in a news release.

Military officials said Wednesday the Army has already offered unprecedented $50,000 bonuses to new recruits and will allow them to choose their first base assignment.

The prep course begins in August at Fort Jackson in South Carolina.