Botched executions in US reach record high in 2022: Report

(NewsNation) — The year 2022 could be called “the year of the botched execution,” according to a report released by a nonprofit capital punishment research group on Friday.

The number of botched executions in the U.S. has reached a record high this year, according to the Death Penalty Information Center’s annual report, which states that seven of the 20 executions attempted this year were “visibly problematic.”

According to the report, the botched executions were a result of executioner incompetence, failures to follow protocols or defects in the protocols themselves.

In one attempt at lethal injection, according to the report, it took an unprecedented three hours to insert an intravenous (IV) line into an Alabama man.

The report characterizes the incident as the longest botched lethal injection execution in U.S. history.

According to the report, the 18 executions that were carried out this year raised serious concerns about the application of the death penalty and the methods used to carry it out.

Executions were put on hold in Alabama, Tennessee, Idaho, and South Carolina when the states were unable to follow execution protocols, the report states.

Idaho scheduled an execution without the drugs to carry it out, the report states, and one execution did not occur in Oklahoma because the state did not have custody of the prisoner and had not made arrangements for his transfer before scheduling him to be put to death.

Furthermore, according to the report, among those executed this year were prisoners with serious mental illness, brain damage, intellectual disability, and strong claims of innocence.

The death penalty developments reflected in the report show a split between a growing number of states.

Thirty-seven U.S. states have abolished the death penalty or not executed anyone in more than a decade, so this year’s executions were highly concentrated in a few states, with more than half occurring in Oklahoma and Texas.

Reuters contributed to this report.