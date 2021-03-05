US considering Virginia military base to house migrant children

Aerial view of children as they play on a migrant camp outside El Chaparral in Tijuana, Mexico, on February 25, 2021. Migrants cross through the port hopping to arrive to the United States. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. government is evaluating a Virginia military base as a possible site to house unaccompanied migrant children amid a sharp rise in migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a Department of Health and Human Services notice seen by Reuters.

A Pentagon spokesman confirmed that Fort Lee, a U.S. Army facility in Virginia, was under consideration.

The number of migrant children arriving at the southwest border has increased in recent months, putting pressure on HHS-run shelters that house the children before they are released to parents or other sponsors in the United States.

In January, U.S. Border Patrol caught 7,300 unaccompanied minors crossing the border illegally, the highest number of arrests in the month of January in at least a decade and up from 4,500 a month earlier.

HHS had reduced its available bed space for unaccompanied children by 40% to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In the notice, HHS said it urgently needs to find more shelter space for unaccompanied minors. The department said it must “aggressively” find solutions for the rising number of children entering the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Department of Homeland Security announced new measures in President Joe Biden’s effort to reunite more than 500 migrant children and parents separated under former President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” border policy.

DHS said the U.S. could pay for transportation, healthcare, legal services, and career and educational services for migrant families that were separated.

The Biden administration will also consider bringing deported parents back to the United States to be reunited with their children, an option outlined in Biden’s Feb. 2 executive order creating the family reunification task force. They could also be reunited in their country of origin.

