US marks Ash Wednesday from a distance

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent for Christian observers, and this year, there will be some new traditions due to COVID-19.

In many Catholic communities, ashes will not be worn on the forehead as is traditional in America as a symbol of mortality and penance in advance of the Easter holiday on April 4. Instead, most churches are following guidance from the Vatican to sprinkle the ashes on the congregant’s head. Others are applying them with Q-tips or cotton balls in a drive-through setup.

According to the Vatican News, the priest will also wear a face mask while doing so.

“The health situation caused by COVID-19 continues to forces changes on daily life, which are also reflected in the Church’s sphere,” the Vatican News said.

With the actual wearing of ashes not required by the Catholic church, some parishes are skipping application of ash entirely or holding only digital services due to safety concerns.

Online services and Zoom meetings now are mainstays of distance worship. But some congregants say they need more to fill the void created by the lack of in-person interaction.

“Religious or secular, there is a certain amount of Zoom fatigue,” said Bryan Visitacion, a spokesman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento.

In suburban Atlanta, the COVID-era changes do not bother Fred Maxwell, 75, a congregant at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church who has not missed an Ash Wednesday Mass since he was old enough to participate.

“It’s not the ritual that’s important,” Maxwell said. “It’s how you turn inward and try to be a better Christian, a better person.”

“They could put the ashes on my nose for all I care.”

Reuters and NewsNation affiliate WJW contributed to this report.