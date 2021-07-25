US Postal Service rates to increase in August

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A major change coming in August for mailers who use the United States Postal Service (USPS).

The Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) has approved a request by USPS to increase its rates. The Postal Service officials hope the new prices will help keep them competitive but also bring in much-needed revenue.

The new rates will take effect on August 29, 2021.

PRODUCT OLD PRICE NEW PRICE STAMP 55¢ 58¢ FLAT SINGLE-PIECE $1.00 $1.16 PRESORT LETTERS 40.4¢ 43.3¢ MONEY ORDERS $1.30 $1.45 RETURN RECEIPT $2.85 $3.05 CERTIFIED MAIL $3.60 $3.75

This is the second rate change with USPS to happen in 2021. The previous rate increase went into effect in January.

