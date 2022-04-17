US rocked by 3 mass shootings over Easter weekend

FILE – Members of law enforcement gather outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, April 16, 2022. Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a club in Hampton County early Sunday, April 17, 2022 that left at least nine people injured. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

(NewsNation) — Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating what has become the third mass shooting in the U.S. over the Easter holiday weekend.

A shooting at Cara’s Lounge in Hampton County early Sunday left at least nine people injured, according to authorities.

The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities. No information on the severity of the injuries has been released.

In Pittsburgh, two minors were killed and at least 8 others were injured in a shooting incident across several locations in East Allegheny, a neighborhood on the city’s North Side, officials said.

Police say several teens were observed fleeing the area on foot and by vehicle from a short-term rental property just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. About 200 people were inside at the time, many of them underage, police said.

The names of the two youths who died weren’t immediately released. No arrests were immediately reported and police didn’t release information about any suspects.

The two mass shootings on Sunday come just a day after gunfire erupted at a busy mall in South Carolina’s capital.

Nine people were shot and five people were injured while trying to flee the scene, Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73 and police have arrested a suspect.

The three shootings in South Carolina and Pittsburgh left two minors dead and at least 31 people injured and are the latest in a rash of shootings across the country.

One teen is dead, another is injured after a shooting at a party on Indianapolis’ South Side Sunday morning. The suspect is in custody, according to NewsNation affiliate WXIN.

A total of 10 people were shot, and dozens were injured in the Brooklyn subway shooting, an attack that evoked many transit riders’ deepest fears and left city officials discussing increased security measures.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside Brooklyn’s Atlantic Terminal Mall. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Officials said he was with a group of boys when they got into a dispute with a second group.

On Tuesday, a Southern California shoe store owner mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl while firing at two shoplifters at the Mall of Victor Valley, police said.

And earlier this month, police said six people were killed and 12 others wounded in Sacramento, California, during a gunfight between rival gangs as bars closed in a busy area near the Downtown Commons shopping mall and the state Capitol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.