(NewsNation) — When Amy Marin saw a speeding truck crash into a ditch in front of Robb Elementary School where she worked late Tuesday morning, her first thought was the driver had a heart attack. She called 911 to report the wreck.

Then Marin, a Speech Pathology Clerk at the school, and two others began to head toward the crashed truck. That’s when Marin told NewsNation she saw 18-year-old Salvador Ramos heading toward the school with a gun drawn, Marin and the others turned and ran.

In the hour after this moment, 22 lives — 19 children, two teachers and the gunman himself — would be lost.

Marin was still on the phone with the 911 operator when she saw Ramos reached school grounds. He had a gun around his shoulder and at least one other in a bag he threw over a fence, before hopping the fence himself. Then the shooting started.

“I told the operator ‘He’s shooting, he’s shooting’ and all you heard is ‘Pop Pop Pop,'” she said.

Children screamed and began running for their lives.

“There’s babies running everywhere,” she told the operator as she ran to hide under a counter in an office.

“At that point, I thought I was going to die. I (thought) ‘he’s going to come in here,'” she recounted.

From her hiding spot, Marin knew of the horror that was unfolding: children were being executed.

“When I was hearing all the shots, I knew he was shooting children,” Marin said.

The shooting ended when an off-duty border patrol agent breached the classroom Ramos had locked himself in and shot and killed him.

“They were all babies. They’re innocent, even the teachers,” Marin said. “All of them. They had just had their awards ceremony that morning. They were happy.”