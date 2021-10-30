Vaccine mandate controversy creating nationwide debates

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — As the pandemic continues, so do public mandates from Los Angeles to New York, as state and local leaders are putting in place new measures to protect residents from contracting or spreading COVID-19.

But not everyone is happy about the mandates.

In New York, there is a rule requiring city workers to be vaccinated. Some police officers, firefighters and trash collectors are not on board and would rather risk their livelihood than get the shot.

One officer said he would rather step down than comply with the requirement to be vaccinated.

“I think it’s extremely disgusting what the city’s doing, what the politicians have been doing and what they’re doing now,” said NYPD officer Risel Martinex.

The police union claims the public will be less safe with fewer cops and firefighters on the streets.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti now requires customers to show they are vaccinated if they want to dine in.

For some, however, the mandates are an overreach of government power. The iconic In-N-Out Burger said it will not be checking customers’ vaccination status. The company said it is prepared to close down its dining room rather than comply with the city of Los Angeles’ law.

“Just do what you’re supposed to do and nothing will happen to your restaurant,” said one customer.

However, the city of Los Angeles and its ordinance is different from the ordinance in Los Angeles County. The county is not requiring customers to show proof of vaccination.

The city ordinance takes effect Nov. 8.

In New York, the deadline was 5 p.m. Friday. Starting Monday, employees who have not received at least one dose of the vaccine will be put on unpaid leave.

The vast majority of New York City workers have already been vaccinated.