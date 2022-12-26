Veterans making a difference in communities across nation

(NewsNation) — An organization of veterans is touring across the U.S. to showcase community service.

Veterans United is saying “#ThanksToVeterans” one tour van stop at a time with service projects and community engagement.

“With help from our Proud Veteran Homeowner groups, these six inspiring military leaders will rally other veterans to service projects that improve communities and the lives of fellow veterans,” says the organization’s website. “They’ll connect, share stories and stand shoulder-to-shoulder once again, highlighting how veterans continue to impact our communities during a lifetime of service.”

Pam Swan, vice president of military relations for Veterans United, spoke on NewsNation about their organization’s recent efforts.



