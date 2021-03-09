VIDEO: Roads flood as dam breaches in Maui community of Haiku

HAIKU, Hawaii (KHON) — Evacuations are ongoing in Haiku for everyone in the vicinity of Kaupakalua Dam and seaward of Kaupakalua Road as heavy flooding closes several roads in the area.

Maui County officials have been informed Kaupakalua Dam has been breached. Approximately 9,000 people live in Haiku.

“This is a real flooding situation we have not seen in a long time,” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said in a press conference on Monday, March 8. “In fact, some of the residents have told me that this is the worst they’ve seen in over 25 years.”

People near heavily flowing streams also should evacuate or seek higher ground.

Victorino delivered this message to Maui visitors: Stay in your hotel or your place of lodging. Do not go out tonight.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are working to meet the immediate needs of those impacted. Evacuees coming to shelters at the Paia Community Center, Hana High School and Eddie Tam Center are advised to bring essentials, such as medicine, important documentation and personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and sanitizer.

The state is standing by to support the County of Maui as residents and visitors downstream of the Kaupakulua Dam evacuate at this hour. Please stay out of the area until the danger has passed and continue to monitor local media for updates. — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) March 9, 2021

