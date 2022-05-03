Video shows Alabama inmate, officer leaving jail

(NewsNation) — As a nationwide manhunt enters its fifth day, investigators have confirmed to NewsNation that an escaped Alabama inmate and his corrections officer do share a “special relationship.”

New surveillance footage shows Assistant Director of Correction Vicki White leading inmate Casey White out of the Lauderdale County Jail in Florence, Alabama, on Friday. It’s evidence perhaps supporting Sheriff Rick Singleton’s statement that “it’s obvious” Vicki White facilitated Casey White’s escape.

A warrant out for Vicki White’s arrest accuses her of playing a helpful role in the escape. She told her colleagues she was taking Casey White to the courthouse for a mental evaluation, something authorities learned was never scheduled. Instead, investigators report that Vicki White dumped her patrol car in an area without a security camera about two miles from the detention center. Then, the pair vanished nearly without a trace.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are taking a closer look at surveillance footage from inside the jail and asking inmates and family members about the nature of the relationship between Vicki White and Casey White.

“As the assistant director of operations … White was all over the jail frequently; she was up and down the halls. She had contact with every inmate in the facility. So … she obviously had contact with Casey White,” Singleton said. “We don’t know if there was a romantic relationship between the two or not. We’ve gotten information from some of the inmates now that there was, but you know, when something like this happens, you get all sorts of information from inmates and you don’t just take it for its word, you have to look into it. But we’ve been doing that and … trying to determine if there was a relationship, we’re checking phone records.”

SSingleton described Vicki White as the go-to person for anything at the detention center. He said she had not a blemish on her squeaky clean record prior to disappearing.

“We’re just in shock that she would have participated in something like this. But it’s obvious she facilitated this escape whether it was willingly or coercion, and she’s involved in it. We’re trying desperately to follow every lead so we can get her and especially Casey White back in custody,” Singleton said.

Though Vicki, 56, and Casey, 38, share the same last name, they are not related. Here’s what we know about the duo.

What we know about Casey White:

-He was awaiting trail in the stabbing death of a woman during a burglary.

-If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

-He was already serving a sentence for attempted murder and burglary when he disappeared.

-He has not been seen since Friday.

-The Marshals Service said 38-year-old Casey White is 6 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs about 260 pounds.

-He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

-A policy requiring more than one officer to be with convicts during transport was established when he was jailed two years ago and authorities believed he was trying to escape.

Up to $10,000 will be rewarded for information leading to the arrest of missing Lauderdale County inmate Casey Cole White and Sheriff’s Office employee Vicky White. (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

What we know about Vicki White:

-At the time of her disappearance, she was the assistant director of corrections for the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

-She had been working for the department for around 16 years and was highly respected by colleagues.

-She told co-workers she was taking White to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. An evaluation was not on the schedule.

-She faces an arrest warrant over allegations she may have helped plan the escape.

-The day Vicki White vanished, she announced her retirement.

-Court documents show that she sold her home last month for $95,000.

While the sheriff’s office is following up on several leads, the “armed and dangerous” pair could be anywhere. Based on a timeline provided by the sheriff’s office, they had a nearly six-hour head start before authorities started investigating the escape.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of escaped inmate Casey White and the location of Vicki White. Anyone with information is urged to submit tips at 800-336-0102.