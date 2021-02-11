VIDEO: Texas mom tackles man suspected of peeping in daughter’s bedroom window

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Police dash camera video captured the moment a Lake Jackson, Texas mom tackled a man suspected of staring into her daughter’s bedroom window.

According to a release from the Lake Jackson Police Department, officers responded to a call on Jan. 31 around 7:00 a.m. about a suspicious male who allegedly looked inside the window of a house.

After the police arrived on the scene, they say the suspect fled from officers and ran back to the caller’s home while she was outside in her front yard.

Dash camera shows what happened next, as the fleeing man was then tackled by the caller, identified by local news reports as Phyllis Pena. She held him down until police took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Zane Hawkins. He was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and resisting arrest, police said.

Storyful contributed to this report.