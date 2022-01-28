FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Due to safety precautions regarding COVID-19 transmission, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club has said there will be no public attendance for the 2021 event. However, the club’s inner circle will make the trek to Gobblers Knob on Tuesday, Feb. 2, for the 135th celebration that will be broadcast via television, internet and live-streamed. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

(NewsNation Now) — For more than 130 years, a key touchstone of Americana culture has been an annual tradition involving a beloved rodent named Phil.

Each year — and increasingly so, as a result of climate change — we ask the question: will we have to live through a longer winter? On Feb. 2 each year, the nation tunes in to watch a groundhog make his prediction in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

For the uninitiated — perhaps you live under a rock like Phil does — the legend of Punxsutawney Phil is simple: If on Feb. 2, the groundhog sees his shadow, it signals six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, the cold season will end soon.

Traditions and celebrations have sprouted up around the legend that include a trek to “Gobblers Knob” where Phil makes his prediction, all-night parties and even weddings and pageants. While the groundhog’s predictions aren’t always accurate from a meteorological prespective, the sense of community steeped in tradition that’s grown around the annual event overshadows accuracy.

Ahead of Groundhog’s Day, we want to know what you think. Will Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow this year or not? Vote below and tune in to NewsNation Wednesday morning to see the final results and our live coverage from Gobbler’s Knob.