‘Wait it out:’ Expert touts deals amid summer travel chaos

(NewsNation) — Travel experts are predicting continuing chaos in their summer travel outlook, with fewer flights and higher fares. But even within the mess, there are still some travel deals.

Getting anywhere by air this summer is going to be a gamble, with high odds of cancellations and delays.

“It’s been delayed twice, so I’m actually trying to find an alternate flight to get back home to Florida,” said air traveler Deb Gagne

And many passengers are paying more for the inconvenience.

Due to record demand and record-high fuel prices, airfares have soared by more than 30% since April.

But staffing has not. That means reduced flight schedules and overbooked planes. A summer getaway may really not be worth it.

The better strategy? Willis Orlando, senior flight expert at Scott’s Cheap Flights, suggests consumers “Wait it out, spend your summer grilling at home, enjoying yourself, and then when September comes, grab a deal because we’re seeing phenomenal deals for September.“

According to Orlando, summer deals can still be had by going big — as in big cities.

“New York to Chicago, New York to Miami, even cross country, L.A. to Boston, we’ve seen phenomenal fares almost always,” Orlando said. “You can find something under $250 round trip on these routes.”

Getting to smaller cities is not only more expensive, the regional pilot shortage is limiting service, with major airlines cutting routes.

American Airlines just announced it will no longer serve Islip and Ithaca, New York, Toledo, Ohio and Dubuque, Iowa, after Sept. 7.

For now, no matter the destination and price, horror stories abound.

Due to all the cancellations and delays, experts say book strategically. Flying nonstop to bigger airports with no connection at a smaller airport lowers the risk of service issues.