Watch: Bullets fly during reporter’s live TV report, suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (NewsNation Now) — A reporter at NewsNation affiliate KSWB-TV in San Diego witnessed a shooting involving police in the middle of his live TV report on Monday night.

Reporter Jeff McAdam was doing a story on Comic Con’s plan to remain virtual this year when he and his crew heard gunshots nearby.

The photojournalist panned over to see a man in front of a car, pointing a gun at the police. People nearby said it looked like a routine traffic stop.

The suspect was arrested after exchanging gunfire with officers. Police said a man nearby was hit by a stray bullet, but a glasses case in his back pocket stopped the bullet from injuring him.

Authorities said it’s a miracle the man wasn’t hurt. McAdam talked about the experience later on-air. Watch in the player below.