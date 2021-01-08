WATCH: Rep. Troy Nehls talks about defending House chamber from rioters

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A Texas congressman is speaking out after he confronted rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and forced the building into lockdown.

Republican Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) said he didn’t hesitate to step in and help de-escalate the situation when protesters tried to breach the House chamber.

“I was proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Capitol Police barricading that entrance to our sacred House chamber while trying to calm the situation talking to the protesters,” Nehls said.

Nehls is a retired military officer and has 25 years of law enforcement experience as a sheriff. He said it was a natural instinct for him to jump in and help his fellow officers.

“We just took action, it was just as natural instinct for me to help augment, sort of speak, the Capitol Hill Police. I was just there to assist them, I said: ‘Listen, I’m an old Texas sheriff and I’ll be here to help here, you are my brothers and sisters in law enforcement and I’ll never forget where I came from.'”