IVANO-FRANKIVSK, UKRAINE (NewsNation Now) — Miles of cars sat motionless Tuesday as they waited in a growing line to exit Ukraine.

For the past several days, NewsNation reporter Robert Sherman has spoken with Ukrainian refugees who fled to Poland. On Tuesday he arrived in Invano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, to capture the situation on the other side of the border.

“There is a lot of tension in the air here in Ukraine,” Sherman said. “Everywhere you drive, you see military members. You see militia.”

The EU’s executive director has said he expects the Russian invasion to internally displace more than 7 million Ukrainians.

Some have waited in line for more than 24 hours hoping to exit the country.

“A lot of people don’t know what the next couple of days are going to hold for them but we’re going to be on the ground to see what happens,” Sherman said.

At least 102 civilians in Ukraine have been killed since Russia launched its invasion last Thursday, with a further 304 injured, but the real figure is feared to be “considerably higher,” U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Monday.

More than 500,000 people already have fled Ukraine, according to the U.N.