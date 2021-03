(NewsNation Now) — Confirmed tornados have been sweeping across many parts of Alabama Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A “large and extremely dangerous tornado” was reported near Shelton State Community College outside Tuscaloosa, Alabama around 2:40 p.m. CT. Radar imaging confirmed debris was detected in the air in the area south of Tuscaloosa Wednesday afternoon.

NewsNation has compiled tornado sightings from across the state, viewable in the player above.