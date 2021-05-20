1 dead, 11 hospitalized after suspected smuggling boat capsizes off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — One person is dead and at least 11 people were hospitalized after a suspected smuggling boat capsized off the San Diego coast Thursday morning, NewsNation affiliate KSWB confirmed.

Several people were pulled from the water during the rescue operation. First responders were off the coast in La Jolla, where eight people reportedly jumped from a panga just after 5:30 a.m. and started swimming toward shore.

#BREAKING: A rescue mission is underway in La Jolla where @SDLifeguards say 15-18 people attempted another smuggling incident by boat. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/scHV7MT0MU — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) May 20, 2021

Lifeguards say 15-18 people were in the panga, which kept going north and ended up at Children’s Pool.

A lifeguard spokesperson told KSWB that one person has died and 11 people were taken to the hospital following the rough water rescue. It’s unclear how many people were pulled from the water.

San Diego lifeguards, firefighters, the U.S. Coast Guard and Border Patrol were responding to the incident.

Earlier this month, three people were killed and more than two dozen others were rescued after a boat overturned and broke apart off the coast of Point Loma in a suspected smuggling operation.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.